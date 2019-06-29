Baltimore County firefighters rescue kayakers caught in downpours Saturday

Baltimore County firefighters rescued six kayakers Saturday afternoon who were caught in downpours at Dundee Creek Marina in Middle River.

One person suffered injuries and was being treated at the scene. The injuries were not believed to be serious, firefighters said. They were called around 4:30 pm to rescue the kayakers off the marina on Graces Quarters Road.

The National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms throughout the area, with the possibility of hail, on Saturday afternoon.

According to a bulletin issued at 4:13 p.m, the warning covered Baltimore city, as well as southern Baltimore County and northeastern Anne Arundel County. It also cautioned residents to expect hail, accumulating less than an inch, and 60-mph winds that could possibly knock town trees and affect power. The warning was set to last until 5 p.m. for most areas or until 6 p.m. for southern Anne Arundel.

A thunderstorm watch, which is less severe than a warning, points to possible thunderstorms throughout the state until at least 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

