Tropical Storm Isaias brought 9 confirmed tornadoes to Maryland

Pamela Wood
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 09, 2020 8:53 AM
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for much of the Baltimore region until 1 p.m.

When Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the Mid-Atlantic last week, it spawned nine confirmed tornadoes in Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

The nine Maryland tornadoes were among 36 tornadoes associated with last Tuesday’s storm overall.

The Maryland tornadoes included:

  • An EF-2 tornado with a 3.8-mile path between Stockton and Girdletree in Worcester County.
  • An EF-2 tornado with a 1.3-mile path in Mardela Springs in Wicomico County.
  • An EF-1 tornado with a 1.7-mile path in Plum Point, near Huntingtown, in Calvert County.
  • An EF-1 tornado with a 5.3 mile path from Piney Point to Callaway in St. Mary’s County.
  • An EF-0 tornado with a 9.9-mile path from the Assateague Visitors Center to near Ocean Pines in Worcester County.
  • An EF-0 tornado with an 8-mile path from near Berlin to near Showell in Worcester County.
  • An EF-0 tornado with a 2.74-mile path near Quantico in Worcester County.
  • An EF-0 tornado with a 1.5-mile path from near Scotland to near Ridge in St. Mary’s County.
  • An EF-0 tornado with an 0.6-mile path south of Queenstown in Queen Anne’s County.

Meteorologists classify tornadoes using the Enhanced Fujita Scale. An EF-0 tornado has winds from 65 to 85 miles per hour. The strongest tornado is an EF-5, with winds greater than 200 miles per hour.
Tornadoes were also confirmed in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut.

In Delaware, an EF-1 tornado that cut a 29.2-mile path from Lebanon to Dover to Middletown was the longest tornado track ever recorded in that state, according to the National Weather Service.

