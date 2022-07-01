Maryland weather: Dry, hot July Fourth expected in Baltimore area

After a potential for showers on Saturday and Sunday, the skies will clear for a hot, sunny day Monday, just in time for July 4th barbecues and nighttime fireworks, according to a National Weather Service forecast for the Baltimore area.

As of Friday morning, the NWS projects a high of 87 degrees in the Inner Harbor on Independence Day with mostly sunny skies. Monday night will continue to be dry, with a partly cloudy sky for fireworks.

Monday’s expected rain-free day comes after what could be a wet weekend. The NWS predicts a 40% chance for showers or a thunderstorm after noon, and that chance increases to 80% in the late evening until 2 a.m. Sunday.

High temperatures on Saturday could reach 90 degrees.

The chance for rain continues through Sunday morning and potentially into the afternoon as well. There is a 30% chance for rain until 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS. The forecast expects a high temperature of 86 degrees.