In Tropical Depression Ida’s wake in Maryland, public services are interrupted and cleanup efforts continue

After a tornado tore through parts of Anne Arundel County and Tropical Depression Ida brought heavy rain to Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, various public services will be either halted or limited Thursday as officials continue to handle cleanup efforts.
While Ida is expected to be out of the state by Thursday morning, various transportation services will be modified or unavailable as a result of the storm front.
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted late Wednesday night that the State Emergency Operations Center will remain at an elevated activation level as state officials assess damage.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tweeted that residents should watch out for flooding in low-lying areas and keep off the roads if possible.
The Brunswick Line of the MARC train will operate a reduced service as a result of the effects of Ida, the Maryland Transit Administration wrote on Twitter.
Additionally, two commuter bus routes will not service local stops in Annapolis along West Street as a result of the tornado damage, the administration said.
City officials said the stretch of West Street from Chinquapin Round Road past Gibraltar Avenue toward Route 2 will be closed into Thursday as officials deal with the damage to surrounding businesses and infrastructure caused by a tornado that tore through the area Wednesday at around 2:15 p.m.
BGE spokeswoman Stephanie Weaver said early Wednesday night that the gas has been shut off to the heavily damaged buildings in the area of West Street and that downed wires were being de-energized. Later, around 10:45 p.m., she said there are no reported active gas leaks and crews have continued to canvass the area for safety.
Weaver said that, as of 10 p.m., 2,180 customers in Anne Arundel County and 2,253 customers in Baltimore County were without power, but that the company expects to restore power to the majority of them by Thursday. She said 6,335 customers throughout the BGE service area were affected as of 10 p.m.
The Penn and Camden Lines of the MARC train will operate on a full schedule Thursday, the administration said, though Penn Line Train 413, which usually departs from Penn Station at 6:40 a.m., has been canceled due to mechanical problems.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for the shoreline of southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City. The National Weather Service said the area at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore and the promenade at the Inner Harbor are experiencing flooding.
Anne Arundel County remains under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Thursday. County Executive Steuart Pittman tweeted that Hogan’s office has reached out, and that the county will coordinate its response with the state in the coming days.
Western Maryland, particularly parts of Frederick and Washington counties, may see some flooding rivers, the state’s Emergency Management Agency said.
The storm dumped 2.11 inches, according to measurements at BWI Marshall Airport, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
National Weather Service officials expect to spend much of Thursday surveying the damage in Anne Arundel County to determine the tornado’s strength and severity, meteorologist Ray Martin said.
The sort of damage observed in Annapolis, with roofs torn from some homes and power lines topped, can require wind speeds of 100 to 140 mph, according to weather service indicators of tornado damage. That could indicate a tornado as strong as EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which ranges from 0 to 5.
If so, the tornado is potentially the largest the state has seen since 2002, when a EF-4 tornado touched down in La Plata.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the destruction caused by the tornado was extensive, with officials estimating that at least 100 homes in Edgewater suffered severe damage in addition to the buildings in Annapolis that were affected.
Martin said not to expect a determination as to the severity of the tornado until Thursday evening at the earliest.
“It will likely take much of the day to review everything,” he said. “It was a pretty extensive area that saw damage.”
Another tornado also touched down in Charles County, but National Weather Service forecasters did not disclose information Wednesday evening about where and when.
Officials had to perform at least six swift-water rescues in Frederick County, according to the National Weather Service. At least 20 roads were closed because of flooding in the northern part of the county.
In Montgomery County, a 19-year-old man was found dead after a Rockville apartment complex flooded early Wednesday morning. Authorities say another resident was unaccounted for and three people along with a firefighter were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The rain is expected to clear out by Thursday morning.
While forecasters predict the Baltimore area could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain falling overnight Wednesday, the storms should depart the area by 8 a.m. Thursday.
Thursday afternoon should be partly sunny with a chance of rain, a high temperature near 78 and 14-16 mph winds with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Latest Weather
Heading into the weekend, conditions should stay relatively dry with the forecast calling for sunny skies and highs ranging from 77 to 83 degrees from Friday to Sunday. Labor Day should be mostly sunny with a high near 84.