Less than half an inch of ice could hit in northern Baltimore County Saturday night, possibly making Thanksgiving travel tricky for some, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Meteorologist Raymond Martin said no snow is expected inthe Baltimore region. Temperatures are should hit the mid-40s during the day Saturday and high-30s later on that evening, according to Accuweather.com.
There is a 100 percent chance of rainfall on Sunday starting at midnight, including during the Ravens’ 1 p.m. kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers, with temperatures reaching the high-40s.
Nationwide, more than 55 million people are traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday season. The American Automobile Association defines the holiday travel period from Wednesday to Sunday.
The Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is expected to screen close to 40,000 people at the airport during the travel season, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.
Rain will continue Monday where people still could be traveling out of the Baltimore region, forecasters said, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s.
A winter storm watch was issued on Friday for portions of Maryland and West Virginia where a “significant” amount of ice is possible, according to the weather service.