Maryland weather: Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to drop up to 3 inches of rain on Baltimore this weekend

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to impact the Baltimore area this weekend as Nicole moves north after landing on Florida’s Atlantic coast early Thursday morning.

Meteorologists are predicting up to 3 inches of widespread rainfall beginning Friday and into Saturday.

Aside from an increase in cloud cover through the night, conditions are quiet through Thu evening. As the remnants of Nicole advance through the western Carolinas, the weather quickly deteriorates by early Fri. Heavy rainfall, isolated severe weather & flooding are all possible. pic.twitter.com/YYIWz0MdnE — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 9, 2022

“[T]he remnants of Nicole set to arrive Friday,” the National Weather Service said. “Heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, and even severe weather are possible.”

The Veterans Day parade will likely get rained on and experience winds up to 17 mph. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible Friday evening through early Saturday morning before dawn, according to NWS.

It's a quiet forecast through Thursday with the remnants of Nicole set to arrive Friday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, and even severe weather are possible Friday into Saturday. More details below and at https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr. #VAwx #DCwx #MDwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/VA0Mdv4Wc4 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 8, 2022

Forecasters believe Frederick, Carroll and Washington counties will likely see more impact from the system. Temperatures in Baltimore will be in the low 60s and high 70s until Saturday night, when temperatures will dip to the 40s. Sunday’s low is 35.