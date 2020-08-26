Remnants of Hurricane Laura could bring Baltimore region severe weekend weather

As states along the Gulf Coast begin to brace for Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall Thursday morning, forecasters are saying the Baltimore region might experience severe weather this weekend as a result of the storm.
The National Hurricane Center is warning that San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River could experience “catastrophic damage.” And a model from Tuesday night shows that remnants of the storm could reach Maryland by Saturday.
Luis Rosa, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Tuesday night that the region could see the impact as soon as Friday but that the details are uncertain and the hurricane’s path could change.
“The details are very uncertain and we don’t know the exact time frame,” Rosa said. “Once the hurricane makes landfall, we should have a better idea.”
The hurricane has the potential to bring severe weather with strong thunderstorms and even tornadoes, Rosa said. He said heavy rain is a special also a concern because the Baltimore region is more than 8 inches above normal for August with a total of 10.86.
The first week of the month, Tropical Storm Isaias, which was downgraded from a hurricane, brought 3.5 inches.
Rosa said that Hurricane Laura will move quickly through the state, which could reduce the rainfall.
Maryland has only a 5% chance of flash flooding over the next three days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Projections show only about 1 inch of rain.
Much of the Baltimore area was under a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday.
The rain is supposed to be mostly gone by Wednesday, with sunny skies and a high of 85 and low of 74 degrees forecast, the weather service said.
Thursday there will be a high of 92 with heat index values as high as 100 degrees. Overnight a low of 77 degrees is expected.