Here’s how Hurricane Isaias might impact Maryland next week

Hurricane Isaias is on a path to sweep up the East Coast, potentially brushing every state from Florida to Maine. It was moving into the Bahamas on Friday and was forecast to be near Maryland’s Atlantic coast by Tuesday.
It is still too early to determine how severely it could affect the Baltimore region, or the rest of Maryland. Several forecasting models have the storm crossing eastern North Carolina and the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay early Tuesday, while others suggest it could move farther inland or stay off the coast before heading toward eastern New England.
The forecasts suggest it will remain a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph at its center, into early next week.
National Weather Service meteorologists said Isaias is likely to thread between an area of low pressure expected over the Mississippi Valley and Midwest and a strong area of high pressure around Bermuda early next week. Still several days out, that leaves significant uncertainty about its precise path up the East Coast.
Meteorologists at the weather service’s forecast office that covers Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore said the track “will have big implications” for areas from Virginia Beach to Ocean City and the lower Delmarva peninsula.
For Baltimore and Central Maryland, forecasters said it is “much too early to speculate what, if any, presence will be felt from Isaias.” That means chances remain for little to no rain, or for possible tropical storm or hurricane conditions.
Regardless of its exact track, Isaias is expected to take a path that is unusual for a tropical cyclone — especially one with hurricane strength — at this time of year. If hurricanes reach Maryland or points north, it is typically not until September or October. But waters up and down the Eastern Seaboard are unusually warm.
Isaias is the latest storm in a hurricane season that has repeatedly set records for its early activity. It is the earliest ninth named storm to form in the Atlantic on record. There are a dozen named storms during an entire Atlantic hurricane season, on average.
This season’s 10th storm, to be named Josephine, is likely to be record-setting too, if it comes before Aug. 22, the day Jose formed in 2005.