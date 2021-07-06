Tropical storm Elsa could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to parts of Maryland, but its path is still unclear

Tropical storm Elsa could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain and gusty winds to Maryland Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say, although its path is still uncertain.
The storm, which was located between Cuba and the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, is likely to be just below hurricane force as it makes landfall in the Sunshine State, according to the National Hurricane Center. But it’s likely to bring 2-4 inches of rain to much of Florida’s west coast, along with storm surges between 2 and 4 feet, and wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Then, the storm will swing northeast. By Thursday, it’s projected to reach the Carolinas. From there, the storm is likely to track along the Delmarva coastline, forecasters said, but its impacts could reach as far as Baltimore and Washington, DC.
“The thing for us to keep an eye on is: They have it restrengthening as it goes over the Virginia Capes off the Delmarva Peninsula on Thursday night,” said James Lee, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service Baltimore Washington. “It’s hard to get really detailed at this stage, but certainly people in and around Baltimore, and particularly those on the Eastern Shore, should be keeping very much aware of Elsa’s track.”
Forecasters are also keeping an eye on an incoming cold front that could impact Elsa’s arrival. If the front arrives early enough, it could push the storm out to sea, lessening its impacts on the Chesapeake Bay region, Lee said. But if it arrives later than anticipated, that could allow Elsa to move further west, Lee said.
“It’s pretty hard to forecast that far out for tropical system,” Lee said. “It needs to go over a lot of land before it gets up to us.”
This story may be updated.