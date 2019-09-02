National Weather Service says Maryland is safe from all but the outer edges of Hurricane Dorian. Probably.

Let’s preface this article by saying that current projections show Hurricane Dorian coming close to Maryland on Friday, making it difficult to forecast its path with certainty, seeing as it’s still five days away.
However, a meteorologist said the worst of the hurricane — which has reached category 5 and is ravaging the Bahamas with gale force winds — will most likely avoid the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., region.
National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Hofmann said forecasts from the National Hurricane Center put Maryland right on the outer path of the hurricane as it travels east into the Atlantic Ocean.
The area might be further protected by a cold front expected to move in Wednesday, Hofmann said, bringing with it the possibility of scattered thunderstorms.
Hofmann said the front will create a high-pressure system that will push the hurricane back out to sea, if the current forecasts are correct.
“Hurricanes can’t move into areas of high pressure,” Hofmann said, adding that Dorian could cause some minor nuisance flooding in areas that typically see flooding during larger storms.
If the forecast holds.