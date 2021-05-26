Baltimore weather: 90-degree temperatures, possible storms Wednesday in advance of cooler Memorial Day weekend

The solstice might not be until next month, but Wednesday will feel like summer in Baltimore.
The high temperature could reach 92 degrees, with partly sunny conditions and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Temperatures should cool slightly the rest of the week, leading into what’s expected to be a beautiful, mostly sunny Memorial Day weekend.
The chance of rain continues into Wednesday night, when the low temperature is expected to stay as high as 69 degrees, according to the forecast.
Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high near 88, the weather service said.
A 76-degree Friday is likely to bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m., the weather service said.
A chance of showers Saturday is the only rain on the radar for the rest of the holiday weekend.
Saturday’s high temperature is 64 degrees, according to the forecast. Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday should be mostly sunny with highs near 69 and 77 degrees, respectively.