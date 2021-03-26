Maryland weather: High winds, warm temperatures in the forecast across the region Friday

Friday is going to be warm but windy in much of Maryland.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of the state, a high wind warning in parts of the Western panhandle, and gale warnings or small craft advisories over the water.
Damaging winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph “will blow down trees and power lines” and power outages are expected in Allegany and Garrett counties until 5 p.m., the weather service said in the high wind warning.
“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the weather service said. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”
The warning is in effect for Mountain Lake Park, Oakland, Grantsville, Frostburg, Cumberland, Bayard, Mount Storm, Petersburg, Elk Garden, Antioch, Keyser, New Creek, Ridgeville, Russelldale, Headsville, Fort Ashby, Brandywine, Franklin, Oak Flat, Ruddle and Sugar Grove.
Despite the wind in the forecast, temperatures in the high 70s are expected in most of the state, and the high could reach 80 degrees in Baltimore and Washington.
Winds in the Baltimore region could gust as high as 48 mph, and the weather should be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of precipitation.
Once the winds die down, the skies are expected to stay clear through Friday night and Saturday, which has a 70-degree, sunny forecast in Baltimore. Sunday will likely bring showers and maybe thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high of 71 degrees, the weather service said.