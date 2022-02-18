Maryland weather: Baltimore area under high wind warning with gusts of up to 60 mph

The Baltimore area is under a high wind warning Friday morning as violent bursts of wind of up to 60 mph could knock over trees and power lines, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind warning is forecasted to remain until 10 a.m. During this time, strong winds will make travel difficult for large cars and are expected to cause widespread power outages between northeast Maryland and eastern West Virginia.
The 20 mph to 30 mph winds will ease as the windstorm blows away from the region after 10 a.m., Blustery conditions will remain through the afternoon as skies clear. The sun is expected to warm temperatures into the 40s during the day and dropping into the high 20s at night.
In the meantime, the weather service recommends people stay inside and away from windows. People who go outside are warned to stay away from forested areas and to look out for downed trees and power lines when driving.