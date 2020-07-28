Maryland weather: Continuation of high temperatures expected, chance of storms in Baltimore area

The stretch of extreme heat in the Baltimore area is expected to continue Tuesday, but the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day could cool down the region.
The National Weather Service predicts the high temperature at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will be 95 degrees Fahrenheit. As of 12:30 p.m., the temperature was 91 degrees Fahrenheit with mostly cloudy skies and winds blowing 12 mph in the west direction.
The National Weather Service also says there is a 50% chance of heavy rain this afternoon and a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms tonight.
The Maryland Department of Health on Monday announced its first heat-related death of 2020, a Baltimore City man in his 30s. Baltimore issued a Code Red Extreme Health Alert for Tuesday, with heat index values expected to get as high as 101.
Baltimore Sun reporter McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.