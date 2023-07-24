Maryland weather: Highs of 98 degrees to reach Baltimore region in brief heat wave

Although the week is starting off with showers and gloomy skies, the Baltimore area can expect a heat wave by Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will hit the area Monday afternoon and last until the evening. Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms are capable of producing damaging winds between the afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will clear Thursday morning, as the NWS forecasts mostly sunny conditions for the Baltimore region from Thursday to Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to climb into the 90s on Wednesday and peak at a high of 98 degrees on Friday.

But with expected humidity, it will feel hotter than that. The NWS projects heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees each afternoon Thursday through Saturday. The heat index measures how hot the weather feels to a person’s body, combining the air temperature with humidity levels, said Luis Rosa, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

The NWS issues a heat advisory for heat index levels above 105 degrees.

High-pressure winds flowing from the South are expected to transport heat and humidity into the area this week, the NWS said.

Accuweather meteorologist Nicole Lobiondo said heat waves from the Southwestern and South Central regions of the country that are moving over to the Southeast regions “set the stage here for a Northeast heat wave to get underway.”

“The definition of a heat wave, especially in the Baltimore area, is three days consecutively, at or above 90 degrees,” Lobiondo said.

As heat waves persist in the South and across the country, multiple heat records were broken this summer. July 3 and 4 broke the record for the hottest days on the planet, according to University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer estimates.

As the temperatures rise, it is important to stay hydrated and take health precautions against the heat. Maryland recorded its first heat-related death of the year earlier this month.

Infants, young children, youth athletes, people over the age of 65 and those with health conditions are at the highest risk for heat illnesses, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Preparedness and Response. Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat strokes are the most common heat illnesses people suffer from in the summer.

The Office of Preparedness and Response recommends that people stay indoors as much as possible, wear light clothing, drink plenty of water, and avoid leaving infants, pets, children or the elderly in parked cars during the extenuating heat.