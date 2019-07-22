Four reasons this Baltimore heat wave was objectively as awful as it felt

A nearly two-week heat wave is forecast to end Tuesday, and the relief will be welcome. Here are four reasons this weather has been especially trying for Baltimore.
It’s the region’s longest heat wave since the 2012 derecho
Monday is forecast to be an 11th-straight day with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record. There hasn’t been such a stretch of heat since 2012, when highs hit the 90s from June 27 through July 8.
That 12-day heat wave was deadly and also included a major thunderstorm, known as a derecho, that caused hundreds of thousands of power outages. included three days in the 100s, going as high as 104 degrees July 7.
Temperatures hit 100 degrees at BWI for the first time in three years.
While triple-digit heat indices are relatively common during Baltimore’s hottest stretches of each summer, until Saturday, temperatures had not hit 100 at the region’s point of record since July 25, 2016. And it was only the second time BWI hit the triple digits since July 18, 2012.
Temperatures hit 100 on back-to-back days at BWI for the first time in seven years.
While 100-degree heat is relatively rare in Baltimore, sustained doses are rarer. Such intense heat came two days in a row this weekend — the high at BWI was also 100 on Sunday. That had not happened at BWI since July 17-18, 2012.
Temperatures have hit at least 90 degrees in July more often than any month in three years.
Fifteen days have hit the 90s or 100 at BWI in July, the most since that happened on 20 occasions in July 2016. Since then, the hottest months by that measure have been August 2016 and July 2017, each with two weeks’ worth of 90-plus temperatures. There were at most a dozen days in the 90s each month last summer.