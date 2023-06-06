Haze over Baltimore and rest of Northeast expected to last through at least Thursday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The current haze throughout Baltimore is expected to last through at least Thursday as winds carry smoke from Canadian wildfires across the Northeastern United States.

Wildfire smoke from Quebec being carried south has prompted the Maryland Department of the Environment to categorize air quality in the Baltimore metro region and farther east on Tuesday as unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as older adults, children and people with certain medical conditions.

The hazy conditions will last at least through Thursday, said Brian Lasorsa, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“We’ll have to see beyond that,” he said. The wind flow currently moving smoke from eastern Canada to the Northeastern states could realign later this week or over the weekend, he said.

Smoke concentration might increase Wednesday and Thursday as winds are predicted to slacken, according to the MDE, which monitors air quality throughout the state.