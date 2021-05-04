Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 p.m., weather service says

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of Central Maryland until 8 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Lightning and downpours are the main threats for much of the Interstate 95 corridor in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., as well as the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay and Tidal Potomac River, the weather service said.
“Additional showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon and continue well into the evening,” weather service meteorologists wrote in their forecast discussion.
Heavy downpours and an isolated tornado could occur, especially from the most severe thunderstorms most likely along and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
New rainfall in the Baltimore area could reach a quarter to a half of an inch. Tuesday night will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees.
Wednesday could bring more rain, including possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, and winds gusting above 20 mph, the weather service said. Temperatures should reach a high of 78 degrees.
The weather service also warned of “an isolated threat of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with damaging wind and large hail being the primary threats.”
Thursday should be sunny with a high of 67. A chance of showers is in the forecast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.