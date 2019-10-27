What is becoming somewhat of a wet weather trend is forecast to resume in time to dampen trick-or-treating, with showers expected in the Baltimore region for Halloween on Thursday.
Low pressure is forecast to track across the country over the second half of the week, ahead of a cold front, National Weather Service meteorologists said.
“Locally, this will result in increasing rain chances Wednesday night, persisting through the day on Thursday, and likely maximizing Thursday night into Friday as a cold front sweeps across the area,” they wrote Sunday.
Temperatures are forecast to be mild, with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-50s.
The precipitation would be the latest in a series of soaking rainfall events providing to relief to a fast-forming drought.
On Sunday, as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain fell around the region by late morning, with more showers and possibly a thunderstorm forecast by mid-afternoon.
With that, more than 4 inches of rain have fallen over the second half of the month, nearly twice what fell in August and September combined. That has helped to ease drought conditions that rapidly developed over those months, and it could erase them altogether by the start of November.