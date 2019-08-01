Maryland weather: Golf ball-sized hail falls around Baltimore in afternoon storm

Hail as large as golf balls fell in some areas as a storm passed over the Baltimore region Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service received a report of hail 1.75 inches in diameter in Glen Burnie. Elsewhere, 1-inch hail was observed near near Severn in Anne Arundel County and hail 0.88 inches across was spotted in the Rossville area of eastern Baltimore County.
Pea-sized hail was observed in South Baltimore.
Hail forms in severe thunderstorms when strong updrafts of air within storm clouds send water droplets high into frigid levels of the atmosphere. The stronger the updraft, the more time precipitation spends at freezing temperatures, and the larger hail can get before falling to Earth.
For golf ball-sized hail to form, sustained updrafts of at least 64 mph are needed, according to the weather service.
Forecasters said more storms are possible across the Baltimore region through Thursday afternoon, and more of them could be capable of producing large hail.
Harford County was under a severe thunderstorm warning through 4:45 p.m.