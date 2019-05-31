Tornado that hit Glenelg on Thursday was of moderate intensity, National Weather Service says

The tornado that touched down in the Glenelg area of Howard County on Thursday afternoon was of moderate intensity, peaking at 100 mph and cutting across a 4.5-mile swath, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service on Friday night.

The service also confirmed that a mild tornado touched down near Ijamsville in Frederick County.

The Glenelg twister, which had a maximum width of 100 yards, hit at 3:20 p.m. and lasted until 3:27 p.m. It lifted the roof of a county maintenance facility and damaged other roofs, and snapped trees, including several along Route 32.

The Ijamsville tornado hit at 2:48 p.m. and lasted until 2:59 p.m. It had estimated peak winds of 85 mph, a maximum width of 75 yards and covered 6.5 miles, the service said. The tornado damaged trees along Reichs Ford Road, Prices Distillery Road and Green Valley Road among other places.

The tornadoes were confirmed after meteorologists surveyed the area, and marked the second time within eight days that twisters were reported. The weather service confirmed a tornado struck the Clarksville area May 23 and swept into Columbia.

In April, there were weak tornadoes reported in the Monkton area of Baltimore County and in Dorchester County. Together, they point to an active severe storm season.

In Howard County, Thursday’s tornado was listed as an EF-1, which is second on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meaning it was capable of causing “moderate” damage. The previous week’s tornado was also an EF-1, while Ijamsville’s was an EF-0.

No injuries or deaths were reported from any of the tornadoes, and meteorologists were able to warn the public because radar indicated rotation in storm clouds.

Storm damage reported around Howard County and southern Carroll County included widespread downed tree branches and damage to a roof in the 400 block of Route 32 in Sykesville. In Ellicott City, trees fell in the area of Riverside Circle, one of them onto a house.

Nearly 1,500 Baltimore Gas & Electric customers in Howard County were still without power Friday morning, and some county schools were closed because of power outages. By 10 p.m., just 190 were without power.

Storms also caused other damage around the region, including downed trees and light poles. One person in Baltimore County was critically injured when a tree fell on a vehicle in Reisterstown.

Meteorologists say there is a chance of thunderstorms during the weekend, but not the same kind of severe weather.

Friday night, the temperature was expected to drop to around 67 degrees, with light and variable wind. The temperature Saturday was expected to hit 86 degrees, just under the 90-degree heat from earlier in the week.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. Rain is also likely on Sunday afternoon, with a thunderstorm possible after 2 p.m. and a possibility of rain later at night. The high is expected to be around 84 degrees.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn