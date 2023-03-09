Baltimore weather: Snow and sleet to dampen morning commute Friday

A mix of snow and sleet will dampen the Friday morning commute around Baltimore.

“It’s going to start around 9 a.m. with a little bit of light snow for an hour or so mixing with sleet and possibly rain,” said Kevin Witt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “All of that will transition to rain by noon.”

Advertisement

Temperatures aren’t forecasted to drop below 35 degrees in the morning, so road conditions should be clear. A quarter to a third of an inch of rain is expected to fall around the city through the evening until around 10 p.m., with the Northwest suburbs around Cockeysville and Pikesville receiving the most precipitation. Roads are expected to be dry by the time temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 20s overnight Saturday.