Freezing temperatures expected in Baltimore this week; emergency shelters offer warm spaces

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 16 degrees in Baltimore this week, dropping below freezing every night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with the freezing temperatures, the weather service predicts a chance of the city’s first snowfall of the year early Wednesday morning, following a slight chance of rain between 10 p.m. Tuesday night and 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week, from a low of 30 degrees Tuesday night to 16 degrees Friday night, according to NWS. The chill is expected to lift over the weekend, with a low of 26 degrees Saturday night and 35 degrees Sunday night.

When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, both Baltimore City and County operate emergency freezing-weather shelters through April for people experiencing homelessness.

In the city, those seeking shelter referrals can contact the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services’ Coordinated Entry line at 443-984-9540 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Both the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training at 301 N. High St. downtown and Lockerman Bundy Elementary School at 301 N. Pulaski St. in West Baltimore serve as winter shelters.

Between 9 p.m. and midnight, shelter-seekers can contact the individual shelters at 410-576-9626, extension 215, for the veterans center or 410-396-9468 for Lockerman Bundy.

Those looking for shelter can also access shuttles to the winter shelters from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Health Care for the Homeless, 421 Fallsway; My Sister’s Place, 17 W. Franklin St.; or Beans & Bread, 402 S. Bond St.

The city shelters provide accommodations from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next morning. Each person will be provided dinner and breakfast, access to shower and laundry services, and transportation to and from the shelter.

In Baltimore County, freezing-weather shelters can be accessed in the east side at the Eastern Family Resource Center, 9150 Franklin Square Drive in Rosedale, or in the west side at the Community Health Center, 1811 Woodlawn Drive in Woodlawn. People experiencing homelessness residents may call 410-887-8463, option 1, to speak with a screener in the county’s Department of Social Services.