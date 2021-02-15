Winter weather advisories in place north and west of Baltimore, with more freezing rain expected overnight

More freezing rain is in the forecast in the Baltimore area as a string of wintry weather continues.
Winter weather advisories are in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday in northern Baltimore County, northwest Montgomery County, northwest Howard County, northwest Harford County, Carroll County, Cecil County and Western Maryland.
Rain with freezing rain is likely in the evening and then rain is likely after midnight, forecasters say.
One tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Difficult travel conditions are possible, with patchy fog and rain forecast for Tuesday morning.
After that, the next chance for wintry precipitation is late Wednesday night, when there’s a 50% chance of snow. Thursday is likely to feature a mixture of snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain, with high temperatures in the upper 30s.
Thursday night and Friday are likely to be rainy, the weather service says.
Slick, icy roads caused some issues for travelers over the weekend. Between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, the Maryland State Police responded to 152 crashes, 46 disabled or unattended vehicles and 987 calls for service.