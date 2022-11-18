Maryland weather: Below freezing temperatures in forecast for Baltimore this weekend

Below freezing temperatures are expected in the Baltimore area for the next couple of days.

Meteorologists are predicting below freezing temperatures in Baltimore beginning Friday night, with a low around 30. Saturday will be just as cold with a low of 28 and a high of 45.

It will be especially cold during the Ravens home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, when temperatures will dip to a low of 26 — the lowest this year.

Sunday’s high will be 38, which is also the lowest this year, according to the National Weather Service.

While isolated showers are possible Friday afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures should pick back up next week, where temperatures will be in the high 50s and 40s, and low temperatures will hover in the 30s.

Baltimore for the first time this year reached below freezing temperatures this week. The weather service recorded a low of 30 on Tuesday.