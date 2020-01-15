Dense fog formed Wednesday morning across Maryland, delaying schools on the Eastern Shore and lingering well toward midday. It developed under similar conditions that make summer days feel so sweltering — oppressive humidity.
National Weather Service meteorologists called it “radiational” fog, which develops when air temperatures cool enough to meet a measure of humidity known as the dew point. When that happens, the moisture in the air cools enough to condense, forming fog. But in this case, the moisture was copious.
“While this process is common, the quite dense fog we experienced this morning was a bit different,” National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Souza said in an email.
The dew point is the temperature to which the air has to cool for relative humidity to reach 100% saturation, and typical dew points this time of year are relatively dry, in the 20s or 30s. Overnight, they hovered closer to 45 degrees, and so did temperatures.
The fog was especially thick on the Chesapeake Bay and along its shores because dew points have remained higher than water temperatures, creating a layer of fog akin to the vapor that appears around the rim of a glass of ice water on a hot summer day. As relatively warm air moves over cold water, the moisture within it is more prone to condensing.
About those hot summer days: They bring the region’s highest dew points of the year, at times approaching the mid-70s. While that often produces fog on summer mornings that quickly disappears when temperatures rise, it also creates the muggy conditions that make the heat feel so much more oppressive.