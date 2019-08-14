Baltimore opens disaster relief center for flooding victims after intense rainfall last week

Baltimore officials on Wednesday opened a disaster relief center for residents affected by flooding when as much as 5 inches of rain fell within two hours last week.
City officials asked those attending to bring information about the damage, including photos, their insurance coverage and their annual household income to determine what sort of assistance residents may be eligible for.
The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday at 1411 Gough St. in Southeast Baltimore.
Meteorologists estimated as much as 5 inches of rain fell within two hours on parts of Baltimore on Aug. 6 when a storm formed over the city and remained virtually stationary. The storm left vehicles stranded and filled basements with feet of water.