Baltimore opens disaster relief center for flooding victims after intense rainfall last week

Scott Dance
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 14, 2019 | 4:58 PM

Baltimore officials on Wednesday opened a disaster relief center for residents affected by flooding when as much as 5 inches of rain fell within two hours last week.

Sights and sounds after a storm created flooding conditions for roads and businesses in Baltimore City.

City officials asked those attending to bring information about the damage, including photos, their insurance coverage and their annual household income to determine what sort of assistance residents may be eligible for.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday at 1411 Gough St. in Southeast Baltimore.

Meteorologists estimated as much as 5 inches of rain fell within two hours on parts of Baltimore on Aug. 6 when a storm formed over the city and remained virtually stationary. The storm left vehicles stranded and filled basements with feet of water.

