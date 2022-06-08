Maryland weather: Baltimore area under flood watch, severe thunderstorm warning

The Baltimore area is under a flood watch and a severe thunderstorm waning as heavy rain is expected to pulverize some counties through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday and includes includes Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties, NWS said. In Anne Arundel and Howard counties, the watch is in effect through 4 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Anne Arundel County until 7:15 p.m., in addition to a flash flood warning until 9:45 p.m. for the Maryland City area, according to NWS.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected through Wednesday evening and overnight. Some areas could experience rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour before potential flash flooding.

The Flood Watch this evening has been expanded (areas in green), for the potential of flash flooding, with the possibility of gusty winds. Stay weather aware and see https://t.co/Kt74D8dUsR for the latest. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/VpSzy4TqI4 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 8, 2022

Excessive rainfall and runoff could also cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations, NWS said.

Wednesday night’s weather calls for cloudy skies with thunderstorms that could also bring damaging winds, according to AccuWeather. Almost an inch of rainfall is possible in Baltimore.

Then on Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 a.m. High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday are in the 80 degrees.