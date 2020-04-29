Maryland weather: Meteorologists warn of flooding risks with heavy rain forecast Thursday

Flooding is possible across Maryland on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for much of the day.
Meteorologists predicted an inch and a half to two and a half inches of rain could fall across the region, likely flooding some rivers, streams and urban areas. Some areas could see three inches of rainfall or more, the National Weather Service warned.
A flood watch is in effect across the state, with the exception of Garrett County in Western Maryland. Similar warnings are posted from western North Carolina to northern New Jersey.
The widespread heavy rain is forecast ahead of a strong but slow-moving cold front currently draped across the middle of the country.
There has already been more than 4 inches of rain this month at the Baltimore region’s point of record, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Another 2 inches would make this Baltimore’s wettest month in more than a year.