Flood warning issued for Baltimore area Sunday afternoon

More than one inch of rain has fallen since 1 p.m., and heavy rain is continuing, according to the warning, which means flooding is imminent or occurring. The warning is for areas in Baltimore, Pikesville, Dundalk, Towson, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Parkville, Carney, Lochearn, Arbutus, Rosedale, Lansdowne, Fullerton, Eastpoint, Loch Raven Village and Eudowood, according to the weather service.