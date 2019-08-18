Flood warning issued for Baltimore area Sunday afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Baltimore and south-central Baltimore County until 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
More than one inch of rain has fallen since 1 p.m., and heavy rain is continuing, according to the warning, which means flooding is imminent or occurring. The warning is for areas in Baltimore, Pikesville, Dundalk, Towson, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Parkville, Carney, Lochearn, Arbutus, Rosedale, Lansdowne, Fullerton, Eastpoint, Loch Raven Village and Eudowood, according to the weather service.
“Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary thunderstorms producing heavy rain which will cause flooding,” the National Weather Service said.
The flood warning referenced a handful of specific, flood-prone areas where people should be careful, including Smith Avenue at Jones Falls, Clipper Mill Road near the Falls Road overpass, North Point Boulevard near Kane Street, Pulaski Highway at Herring Run, Gwynn Oak Avenue at Gwynns Falls, Patapsco Avenue near the Baltimore City line, Deanwood Road near Debonair Court and Security Boulevard near Dead Run Near I-70.
All interested parties should “take necessary precautions immediately,” the weather service said in its alert.