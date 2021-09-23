Maryland weather: Heavy rain causes school closures; flood warnings persist

As reports of flooding in the Baltimore area rushed in Thursday morning, forecasters predicted rain would continue to fall throughout the day.
By 8 a.m., public schools in Carroll and Frederick counties announced they would be closed Thursday “due to significant road closures and hazardous road conditions,” and much of City Dock in Annapolis appeared to be inundated.
“Annapolis OEM is currently monitoring severe coastal flooding that is effecting downtown Annapolis this morning,” the city’s Office of Emergency Management said in a Tweet.
Much of the Baltimore area remained under a flash flood watch Thursday morning, while the National Weather Service upgraded the watch to a warning in Baltimore and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties.
The weather service said anywhere from 0.5 inches to 2 inches of rain have fallen across the area, with 1 to 2 more inches possible in places under the flood warning.
Anne Arundel County is under a coastal flood warning, while coastal flood advisories remain in effect until 2 p.m. in Baltimore and southern Baltimore County.
Several trees were blown down in Baltimore and Baltimore County and many roads were blocked by flooding in Carroll County, where creeks overflowed and disrupted traffic.
The Maryland Department of Transportation said light rail service was delayed because of the track flooding near McCormick Station in Hunt Valley.
Around City Dock in Annapolis, parts of Compromise Street and Dock Street were closed because of flooding.
Having swept east from the Great Lakes, a cold front with low pressure is bringing “tropical downpours.” It’s expected to continue to blow through the Baltimore area into the afternoon, meteorologists wrote in an online forecast discussion.
The temperature checked in at about 64 degrees earlier Thursday morning, but is expected to rise to 72, according to the forecast. A steady breeze of 6 to 11 mph could abruptly shift to gusts of up to 34 mph.
Strong variable wind speed, particularly along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor means forecasters “can’t rule out an isolated tornado or some damaging wind gusts,” they wrote.
“The worst of this system departs by late morning/early afternoon at the latest,” forecasters wrote. “However, lingering anafrontal showers will remain behind the front for several more hours into the evening perhaps for areas east of I-95.”
As such, meteorologists predicted scattered rain and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., according the forecast.
On the back of the cold front, the temperature is expected to drop to 57 degrees overnight.
It’s not expected to climb out of the low 70s Friday and over the weekend, with the night lows steadily in the mid to upper 50s.
This article will be updated.