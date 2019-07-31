Maryland weather: Flash flooding possible Wednesday afternoon, evening

Flash flooding is possible across the Baltimore region Wednesday afternoon and evening, with storms forecast that could quickly drop several inches of rain.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through 8 p.m. along the Interstate 95 corridor, including Harford, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, eastern Howard County and Baltimore City.
“Showers and thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rainfall are expected across the area this afternoon and into the evening,” the weather service said. “Much of this rain may fall in short periods of time in any given location, resulting in the risk for flash flooding.”
Storms are expected as a cold front moves into the region, ending a relatively hot and humid start to the week.
Temperatures reached 98 degrees Tuesday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, though humidity was lower than during an extended heat wave earlier this month.
The frontal boundary is forecast to bring continued chances for rain and storms the rest of the week, and to keep high temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s into the weekend.