Flash flood watch issued: ‘Torrential rainfall’ expected across much of Central Maryland Thursday afternoon, evening

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of Central Maryland, with severe weather and damaging winds expected to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon through late in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The flood watch will be in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, central, northwest and southeast Howard, central and southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Baltimore, northwest and southeast Harford, northwest Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties.
The downpour could accumulate quickly.
“Torrential rainfall may lead to totals exceeding 2 inches in a short period of time,” National Weather Service meteorologists wrote. “This may cause flash flooding of small streams and other poor drainage urban areas.”
A Flash Flood Watch is a precautionary alert that conditions could develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding can cause hazardous driving conditions, and drivers are urged not to drive through floodwaters or large puddles.