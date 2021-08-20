Maryland weather: Flash flood watch in effect for Baltimore, Central Maryland as rain, storms continue Friday

Parts of Central and Northern Maryland, including the Baltimore area, are under a flash flood watch Friday morning as rain continues after a week of on-and-off storms.
Parts of Southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Howard counties as well as Baltimore City are under a flash flood watch until noon Friday.
The National Weather Service warned that the areas could experience thunderstorms and rainfall of one to two inches per hour early Friday.
The Baltimore metro area has a 5% to 10% chance of excessive rainfall Friday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.
Cooler temperatures are expected in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. area Friday due to the rain, but humidity is expected to remain high and storms are forecast to loom through the weekend, according to the service.
Much of Southern Maryland and the Washington D.C. area are under flash flood warnings through Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Silver Spring, Chillum and Langley Park until 12:45 p.m. Friday. Rockville, Bethesda, and Alexandria, Virginia are under a flash flood warning until 12:15 p.m.
Friendship Heights as well as Washington D.C. and Arlington, Virginia have a flash flood warning until noon Friday.