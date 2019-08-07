Downpour causes flooding in parts of Baltimore City; lightning strike results in fire

Baltimore residents had to deal with pockets of flooding in the city and a vacant home caught fire after being struck by lightning as the region saw a significant thunderstorm hit the area late Tuesday afternoon and early evening.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Baltimore City and Baltimore County shortly after 6 p.m, adding locations that could experience flooding include Baltimore, Dundalk, Rosedale and Eastpoint.
By 6:30 p.m., a significant downpour had caused flooding in parts of the city, such as in Fells Point, and a bolt of lightning struck a vacant building near the Greenmount Cemetery.
The Baltimore City Fire Department wrote on Facebook that a vacant building on the 1000 block of Greenmount Ave. caught fire after being struck by lightning.
The department wrote that it was a three-alarm fire and while it was extending into some of the surrounding buildings, no injuries had been reported.
A portion of Auchentoroly Terrace was blocked off by a downed tree Tuesday evening. Strong winds caused branches and garbage cans to litter several sidewalks and streets in the city.
A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for the city and south central Baltimore County until 7 p.m. The weather service warned of golf-ball sized hail that could damage vehicles, roofs and windows, as well as 60 mph wind gusts expected to down trees and power lines.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, and a few might produce isolated damaging wind gusts.