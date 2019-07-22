Maryland weather: Flash flooding possible Monday as heat finally breaks

Rain is forecast Monday afternoon and evening across Central Maryland, bringing an end to the heat wave but also a risk of flash flooding.
A flash flood watch is in effect across the region from 3 p.m. though late evening. A widespread 1-2 inches of rainfall is likely, and some areas could see as much as 4 inches with multiple rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms forecast, the National Weather Service said.
“Much of this rain may fall in short periods of time in any one given location, resulting in the risk for flash flooding this afternoon and tonight,” weather service meteorologists said.
The precipitation is forecast as a cold front advances toward the region, bringing an end to nearly two weeks of heat. Monday is forecast to be an 11th consecutive day with high temperatures of 90 degrees or hotter, while Tuesday, temperatures may not rise above 80 degrees.