Baltimore records third-latest first snow of winter, with less than half an inch on the ground

The wait is over.

With .2 inches recorded at BWI Airport, and up to half an inch recorded in the Baltimore area, the region has its first snowfall of the winter.

Advertisement

It’s the third-latest first snow event for Baltimore since the National Weather Service started keeping track in the 1800s.

The area’s latest first snow occurred on Feb. 21, 1973. At the time, the Baltimore Sun bemoaned the end of the streak, likening it to “the baseball pitcher who watches a fluke late-inning hit spoil his chances for a shutout.”

Advertisement

That streak — much like this year’s — ended not with a bang, but a whimper, with less than an inch falling during a short-lived storm.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, .5 inches fell in Laurel and .3 in Crofton, according to the National Weather Service. Frederick only received trace amounts of snow, but in Garrett County’s Grantsville, an inch fell.

The weather service warned commuters to watch for slippery spots with temperatures remaining near freezing, particularly on bridges and overpasses. Wednesday’s high temperature is near 40 degrees for the Baltimore area, and the clouds are expected to start clearing out around mid-morning.

Thursday will look similar, but Friday will bring breezy conditions and a daytime high of 34 degrees. Saturday will be chillier with a high of 30 degrees, but Sunday is likely to be warmer. The high is 48 degrees, and temperatures in the 50s are expected Monday and Tuesday.

Perhaps predictably, there is no more snow on Baltimore’s 7-day forecast.