This could be Baltimore’s first February on record without even a trace of snowfall — unless some flakes materialize this week. Slight chances of light snowfall are forecast overnight Wednesday and Friday.
Rainy conditions are forecast to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, and some thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon or evening. As that system departs early Thursday morning, precipitation could turn to snow showers, most likely in areas north and west of Baltimore.
Then, while mostly sunny conditions are forecast Thursday into the weekend, a small atmospheric disturbance could shake out some precipitation late Friday night into Saturday morning. Given cold conditions in the forecast, with temperatures potentially dropping into the mid-20s, any precipitation would likely fall as snow.
“There remains a lot of uncertainty on snow amounts but light snow can’t be ruled out Friday into Saturday,” National Weather Service forecasters wrote Monday.
Neither of those systems represent a normal February snow chance, but given how mild this winter has been, both are worth watching.
There has been at least a trace of snow in every February on record in Baltimore. Observations were made at the U.S. Customs House from the 1870s until 1950, and at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport since July 1950.
There is about 7 inches of snowfall here in February, on average.
This winter, there has been just 1.8 inches of snowfall at BWI, tied for third-least on record here. Most of that fell in January.