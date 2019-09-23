Maryland weather: Today is the first day of fall, but more summer-like heat is in the forecast

Monday is the first day of fall, but more summer-like heat is in the forecast. Highs are forecast in the lower 90s Monday and again by the weekend.
Fall actually began at 3:50 Monday morning, the moment of the autumnal equinox. At the equinox, the 23.5-degree tilt of Earth’s axis is oriented such that the Northern and Southern hemispheres are receiving equal sunlight.
That means the length of day and night are roughly equal, but the precise amount of time the sun is visible in the sky varies around the globe. In Baltimore, that milestone comes Thursday, when the sun will be up just seconds shy of 12 hours.
The waning sunshine means temperatures begin to drop in the Northern Hemisphere, but the change is gradual, and sometimes fluctuating.
Fall-like weather is forecast for the middle of the week, with a cold front dropping daytime high temperatures into the lower 80s. Even that is slightly above normal for this time of year, though, with average highs dropping into the mid-70s in Baltimore by late September.
On Monday, high pressure and a flow of air from the south were expected to raise temperatures into the lower 90s.
Highs could reach the upper 80s again Thursday and the lower 90s Saturday.