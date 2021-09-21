The autumnal equinox is Wednesday. Here’s when Marylanders can expect it to look and feel like fall.

Pumpkin spice lattes have reemerged, the days are getting shorter and Marylanders are coming out in droves for Ravens tailgates, leaving many in the fall spirit and wondering when they can start unpacking their sweaters.
The official start to fall is Wednesday, Sept. 22, also known as the autumnal equinox, although it may not feel like sweater weather in the DMV right away.
Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said the region is going to experience an increase in humidity and potentially wet weather through Thursday.
“It’s really not going to feel very fall-ish,” Dombek said.
Starting Friday, Central Maryland is going to feel a bit of relief and an inkling of fall weather.
Luis Rosa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington Forecast Office, said a cold front is expected to move through the DMV starting Friday.
The front will bring with it daily temperatures in the 70s during the day and low 50s overnight, according to Rosa.
For the next two weeks, Rosa said, the Baltimore and Washington metro areas will experience temperatures slightly below average as the region transitions into fall.
“It’s definitely going to feel pretty pleasant,” Dombek said.
Marylanders may also want to keep their raincoats at the ready as October approaches.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for October predicts a 50-60% chance of an above-average rate of rain in Maryland during October.
The administration predicts that temperatures in Maryland and much of the Northeast from October through December are likely to lean above average.
And while Maryland may start to feel a cool fall breeze in the coming weeks, it will be awhile before the season of picturesque skylines dotted with orange-leaved trees.
The start of Mother Nature’s transition into fall colors is expected later this year. Last year, the Northeast experienced a dry season leading up to fall that sped up the rate of leaves falling and tempered their color, according to a report by AccuWeather.
This year, the colors are expected to be bright, but they are currently expected to show up later than normal.
Dombek said some foliage will begin to change color during the first week of October, but it won’t be until late October, possible the last week of the month, that trees will hit their peak color.
“You’re still a ways off before you get good color,” Dombek said.
When it comes to predicting what the entire fall season will look and feel like, Dombek said it can be difficult because fall is a transition season, meaning it will often include changing extremes between warm and cold, and wet and dry temperatures.
“It’ll really go back and forth, like a roller coaster,” Dombek said.
Marylanders just need to buckle in for the ride.