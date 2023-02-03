With wind chills expected to drop to single digits, Baltimore issues extreme cold alert for Friday night

Baltimore residents are encouraged to stay indoors Friday night as frigid air moves into the city, bringing wind chills as low as 3 degrees overnight.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration effective Friday evening, according to a news release warning residents the extremely low temperatures can cause cold-related injuries or death.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures will drop down to 14 degrees early Saturday morning, with strong breezes bringing wind chill as low as 3 degrees.

In a statement, Dzirasa said the low temperatures can be life threatening, especially to vulnerable populations like older adults.

Advertisement

“Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately,” Dzirasa said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported 15 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this fall and winter, according to the release.

Saturday’s freezing temperatures cap off one of the coldest weeks in Baltimore so far this winter, which saw its first snow early Wednesday morning. The weather service predicts scattered flurries early Friday morning, and temperatures will rise to highs in the low 50s starting Sunday.

In the midst of the freezing temperatures, people experiencing homelessness can find overnight shelter at multiple locations throughout Baltimore city and county.