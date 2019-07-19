Maryland weather: ‘Excessive heat warning’ in effect; conditions prompt event cancellations, system failures

An excessive heat warning is in effect across Central Maryland on Friday, with temperatures forecast to reach the upper 90s and humidity making it feel like 110 degrees.
By 11 a.m., temperatures reached 91 degrees with a heat index of 100 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. At the Inner Harbor, it was 93 degrees and felt like 105.
The conditions caused a “system failure” at the Maryland comptroller’s office, prompted some event cancellations and led Archbishop William Lori to excuse regional Catholics from weekend services.
Meteorologists warned it could get even hotter Saturday. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees in Baltimore for the first time in three years, and factoring in the humidity, it could feel like 115 degrees, National Weather Service warned.
The excessive heat warning remains in effect through Sunday.
“An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously high temperatures will occur,” the weather service said. “The combination of extreme temperatures and high humidity will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are expected. Check in on relatives and neighbors.”
In Baltimore, officials urged residents to heed the warnings.
"I urge everyone to take this heat wave seriously, and if you don’t need to go outside, stay inside,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Thursday.
The heat was causing some disruptions Friday, an eighth-straight day temperatures reached the 90s in Baltimore.
The state comptroller’s office said it was experiencing “technical malfunctions throughout all statewide taxpayer services” because of what it called “a heat-related system failure.”
In Anne Arundel County, organizers of the Maryland Fiesta Latina, planned for Sunday in Crownsville, postponed the event because of the heat. County parks and schools officials canceled all sports activities Friday through the weekend. The parks are still open.
Catholics were told they could skip Mass. With temperatures expected to top 100 degrees, the Archdiocese of Baltimore has decided the conditions qualify as the sort of “grave cause” that relieves Catholics from their “Sunday obligation,” according to church law, Lori said in a statement.
“We want to tell anyone concerned about the weather that their health comes first, and not to worry about the obligation,” archdiocese spokesman Sean Caine said. “This is to say to them, ‘You’re free to make the call.'"
But one event known for coinciding with intense summer heat is going on as planned: Artscape, the annual free arts festival expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Midtown Baltimore. This year’s edition is expected to be the hottest since 2010.
Heat is roiling two-thirds of the country as high pressure remains settled over the eastern United States. That is allowing in abundant sunshine, and pumping in hot and humid air from the south and west.
Record heat is forecast across the country. In Baltimore, temperatures would have to reach 104, 103 and 102 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Though the heat index has reached the triple digits around Baltimore in recent summers, air temperatures have not reached that mark at the region’s point of record since July 25, 2016.
Humidity makes it more difficult for people to tolerate the heat because it reduces the body’s ability to cool itself via sweating.
To prevent illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, officials encourage residents to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and reduce outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They also recommend checking on older relatives and neighbors and watching out for signs of heat-related illnesses, including confusion, nausea, cool and clammy or dry and flushed skin, and rapid or slowed heartbeat.
Amid a “Code Red” heat advisory through Monday, Baltimore officials will extend public pool hours and open cooling centers. Such centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the weekend at:
- Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road;
- Southern Community Action Partnership Center, 606 Cherry Hill Road (closed Sunday);
- Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road;
- Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank St.; and,
- Eastern Community Action Partnership Center, 1731 E. Chase St.
Other locations serving as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens, 1000 Cathedral St.;
- Oliver Senior Center, 1700 Gay St.;
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 N. Baker St.;
- Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Ave.;
- John Booth/Hooper Senior Center, 2601 E. Baltimore St.;
- Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road; and,
- Harford Center, 4920 Harford Road.
Baltimore Sun reporters Christine Condon, Jonathan Pitts and Pamela Wood contributed to this article.