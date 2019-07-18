Maryland weather: ‘Excessive heat watch’ in effect Friday, Saturday as temperatures surge toward 100

Temperatures are forecast to surge toward 100 degrees around Baltimore into the weekend amid oppressive humidity, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat advisory.
Thursday was forecast to mark a week straight of 90-degree temperatures across the region, with highs likely in the lower 90s. The hottest weather of the year came Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs of 95 and 98 degrees at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record.
But it was expected to get hotter still Friday and through the weekend. The weather service warned the heat index could reach 115 degrees over that span, and that it may not drop below the 80s or 90s in the overnight hours.
On Saturday, air temperatures could hit the triple digits at BWI for the first time in three years.
“Prepare for extreme temperatures and high humidity which could result in heat illnesses,” the weather service warned.
Heat is dominating most of the United States. An experimental weather service forecast projects that scores of high temperature records could be broken Thursday, Friday and Saturday across the country, according to the Associated Press.
Record-breaking heat is possible but not likely in Baltimore. Record highs for July 18, 19 and 20 in Baltimore are 104, 103 and 102 degrees, respectively.
A “Code Red” heat advisory is in effect in Baltimore through Sunday, putting residents on alert for possible cases of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Officials encourage residents to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and reduce outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They also recommend checking on older relatives and neighbors and watching out for signs of heat-related illnesses, including confusion, nausea, cool and clammy or dry and flushed skin, and rapid or slowed heartbeat.
The city will extend public pool hours over that period, and also open cooling centers. Centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the weekend at:
- Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road;
- Southern Community Action Partnership Center, 606 Cherry Hill Road (closed Sunday);
- Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road;
- Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank St.; and,
- Eastern Community Action Partnership Center, 1731 E. Chase St.
Other locations serving as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens, 1000 Cathedral St.;
- Oliver Senior Center, 1700 Gay St.;
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 N. Baker St.;
- Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Ave.;
- John Booth/Hooper Senior Center, 2601 E. Baltimore St.;
- Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road; and,
- Harford Center, 4920 Harford Road.