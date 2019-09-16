What’s that rumbling? Pennsylvania earthquake could be felt in Baltimore over the weekend

Yes, you might have felt the earth move a little bit Saturday night.
A minor earthquake hit southern Pennsylvania at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, centered four miles southeast of the town of East Berlin, about 65 miles north of Baltimore.
Such a small quake, a magnitude 2.8, would likely cause little to no damage, said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colorado. “We wouldn’t expect any damage from that,” he said. “Maybe a little swinging back and forth of chandeliers, something like that.”
The center received more than 1,600 reports from people who felt the quake, Caruso said. That included some reports from northern Baltimore City, Baltimore County and other parts of Maryland. A spokesman for Baltimore County police said they had no reports of any damage.
Caruso said earthquakes don’t usually cause significant damage until they reach a magnitude 5.0 or greater.