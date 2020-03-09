Daffodils are sprouting, raspberry bushes are budding, and across Baltimore, from Remington to Harlem Park, pink blooms are flowering from cherry trees. Birds are chirping and frogs are croaking.
The signs of spring are arriving as much as three weeks early for much of Maryland.
It’s a direct result of unusually mild conditions in February, and for much of the winter, said Jon Traunfeld, director of the University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center. Meteorological winter, which ran from Dec. 1 through Feb. 29, was Maryland’s fifth-mildest on record, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data released Friday.
“It just is happening so much earlier than we’re used to, and of course this is part of climate change,” Traunfeld said.
Data on leaf-out and blooming of some bellwether plant species suggest spring is arriving anywhere from 10 days to three weeks early in Maryland and the rest of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, according to the USA National Phenology Network, a network of volunteer observers and scientists.
That lines up with what Charles Murphy has seen and heard as manager of Tree Baltimore, a division of the city’s forestry department focused on increasing tree canopy. He said cherry trees typically bloom around mid-March at the earliest, but their flowers have already appeared on trees around Druid Hill Park, where he works.
The plants are simply responding to unusually warm air and soil temperatures, as well as sunlight, which together signal to flora that growing season can begin. Soil temperatures around the region are above 40 degrees, Traunfeld said, significantly warmer than if the ground had been able to freeze several inches deep amid more typical winter temperatures.
The warm trend was the product of an unusually strong jet stream, the atmospheric highway that steers weather patterns around the globe.
In past winters, buckles in the jet stream have sent the swirling column of frigid air known as the polar vortex spilling southward, delivering extreme cold snaps in several recent years. But this time, the jet stream kept that air confined to the pole and to parts of Alaska, Greenland and Russia, where it was a colder-than-average winter. And it allowed abnormally warm conditions to persist in Europe, eastern Asia and the eastern United States.
Spring plant growth is now ahead of schedule across about a third of the country, from Texas to Massachusetts, according to the phenology network.
In Washington, D.C., the Yoshino cherry trees around the National Mall reached a stage of bloom when florets begin to emerge from buds by March 3, second-earliest since at least 2004, according to the National Park Service. The service estimates the trees will reach peak bloom around March 27-30, which is slightly ahead of normal.
If Baltimore residents want to see cherry blossoms while they can, Murphy urged them to visit TreeBaltimore.org, where maps of all types of trees in public spaces across the city are available.
With early plant growth comes a risk that flowers or leaves can get damaged or killed by a surge of spring cold, Traunfeld said. Frosts can occur into early to mid-April around Baltimore, and into early May in places like Westminster, according to NOAA data.
If fruit tree blossoms are damaged or killed, that would mean the fruit would not form properly or at all, he said.
“That’s just part of being a gardener or a farmer,” he said. But the unusual timing of this year’s growth makes it a little trickier, he added. “That is, as they say, the new normal.”
Latest Weather
Spring warmth is forecast to promote plant growth in earnest early this week, with highs expected to approach 70 degrees. The season officially begins in less than two weeks, at the equinox, when Earth’s northern and southern hemispheres receive equal sunlight. This year, spring begins at 11:49 p.m. March 19.