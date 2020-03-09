In past winters, buckles in the jet stream have sent the swirling column of frigid air known as the polar vortex spilling southward, delivering extreme cold snaps in several recent years. But this time, the jet stream kept that air confined to the pole and to parts of Alaska, Greenland and Russia, where it was a colder-than-average winter. And it allowed abnormally warm conditions to persist in Europe, eastern Asia and the eastern United States.