A drought is rapidly developing across Maryland

Drought has quickly developed across Maryland in recent weeks, and virtually all of the state is at least considered “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Data released Thursday shows “moderate” drought conditions are present in Howard, Anne Arundel and Harford counties, as well as in Prince George’s and Cecil counties and in parts of the middle Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.
That area includes about a third of the state.
Overall, 98 percent of the state is considered at least abnormally dry, a precursor to drought.
The drought has developed rapidly, appearing largely over the week that ended Tuesday morning, the cutoff for the Drought Monitor’s weekly update. As of a week earlier, 64% of the state was considered abnormally dry, and no part of Maryland was yet in drought.
Three months ago, there was no sign of drought as typical rainfall levels were observed over the first half of 2019. Record precipitation fell in 2018 across the region.
Now, September is likely to end as Baltimore’s second-driest on record.
On Friday, it will have been two weeks since meteorologists measured any precipitation at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record. And there is no rain in the immediate forecast.
The 0.15 inches of rain so far this month at BWI is Baltimore’s second-driest total for September on record, behind only September 1884, when only 0.09 inches of rain fell. It’s a dramatic change from last September, when more than 9 inches of rain fell, and from a wet trend spanning the past 18 months.