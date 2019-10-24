As quickly as a drought developed across Maryland, it is not going away quickly despite a recent rainy pattern.
Moderate drought conditions persist across two-thirds of the state, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, even after close to 3 inches of rain fell within five days.
The drought covers all of Central Maryland, stretching from Frederick County to the upper and middle Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland. Conditions are “abnormally dry” in Western Maryland and on the lower Eastern Shore.
The report is based on data as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, so it does not include nearly an inch of rainfall that fell around the region that afternoon and evening. But it does include two separate rainstorms that both dropped close to an inch and a half of precipitation Oct. 16 and on Sunday.
Meteorologists called it a “flash drought” after it developed over less than two months, with only scant precipitation over that period. It reached what the Drought Monitor classifies as “severe” drought as of Oct. 15, and the recent rain helped improve conditions to “moderate” drought.
The drought comes at the end of the growing season, but is still having some impact on harvest of crops such as soybeans.