Hurricane Dorian still not forecasted to impact Maryland

While Hurricane Dorian’s path past Maryland is still three days away, no predictive model of a hurricane’s trajectory is perfect and conditions are subject to change as the storm makes it way up the East Coast toward the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
Having said all that, it still doesn’t look like Maryland is going to see any significant impact from the now Category 2 storm that slammed into the Bahamas, and claimed the lives of five people this past weekend.
According to the National Weather Service when the hurricane passes by either the Outer Banks in North Carolina or the offshore waters of the Tidewater of Virginia sometime Friday, it will only have a minimal impact on some of southern Maryland.
“If this approximate position holds true, then southern Maryland would get some rain from the outskirts of Hurricane Dorian Friday into Friday evening,” NWS wrote in its forecast, adding that winds would only reach up to 25 mph.
“Rain and wind over the Chesapeake Bay and Tidal Potomac would be nearly double in magnitudes," the weather service advisory continued. “Obviously, rainfall accumulations and wind magnitudes are heavily reliant on the exact track.”
National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Hofmann said Sunday the Baltimore-Washington D.C. region could be largely protected by a cold front expected to move in Wednesday.
Hofmann said, if current forecasts are correct, the front will bring with it a high pressure system that should push the storm back out to sea before it hits Maryland.