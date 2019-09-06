Hurricane Dorian: Strong winds and flood threats reaching Ocean City, Southern Maryland

While Hurricane Dorian trapped hundreds of residents inside flooded Outer Banks homes on Friday, flooding and strong winds were being felt in Southern Maryland and on the lower Eastern Shore, including in Ocean City. Little more than cloudy skies are forecast in the Baltimore region.
The National Weather Service reported 40 mph wind gusts at Point Lookout and Calvert Cliffs in Southern Maryland and around Smith Island in the southern Chesapeake Bay as the storm’s outer bands moved in Friday. Sustained winds of 20 mph and gusts approaching 40 mph were reported at Ocean City Municipal Airport.
Meteorologists warned of waves up to 10 feet high on Ocean City beaches, and up to 2 feet of inundation at high tide elsewhere on the lower Eastern Shore. They predicted minor flooding in Ocean City is possible.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Mary’s, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties. That indicates chances for sustained 30 mph winds and gusts of up to 45 mph, plus coastal flooding and up to an inch of rain.
Weather service meteorologists said Friday afternoon the storm was beginning to move away from the East Coast and that winds would subside gradually Friday evening.
Hurricane warnings stretched as far north as the waters off of Virginia’s Tidewater region. Meteorologists warned of potentially deadly storm surge and flash flooding from the Carolinas into southern Virginia.
Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, on Friday morning as a weakened but still dangerous Category 1 storm. At the start of the week, Dorian slammed the Bahamas with 185 mph winds, killing at least 30 people and obliterating countless homes.
In the Outer Banks, hundreds of people were believed to be trapped in their attics, and neighbors used boats to rescue one another.
The storm was blamed for at least four deaths in the Southeast. All were men in Florida or North Carolina who died in falls or by electrocution while trimming trees, putting up storm shutters or otherwise getting ready for the hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Dorian suggests the storm will move to the northeast Friday, its center expected to be well off shore by early Saturday morning.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.