Daylight saving time, in place since March, comes to an end Sunday.
Here are three things to know as you prepare to set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday:
It means sunsets before 5 p.m. until 2020
Enjoy the final few evenings of daylight saving time for the year. The sun will stay up until just after 6 p.m. the next few nights, but after clocks get changed, it will set around 5 p.m. Sunday and in the 4 o’clock hour starting Thursday.
The sun will continue to set over Baltimore before 5 p.m. until Jan. 9.
It marks the year’s latest sunrises
The year’s latest sunrises in Baltimore come over the next few days, before the end of daylight saving time. By Sunday, the sun won’t rise until 7:35 a.m. That is about 10 minutes later than the latest sunrises around the winter solstice.
It didn’t always end in November
Starting in 1966, daylight saving time extended from the last Sunday in April through the last Sunday in October. Since 2007, it goes from the second Sunday of March through the first Sunday in November.